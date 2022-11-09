Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SOMETHING IS “OFF”
Each answer begins with “off.” (e.g., Not responsible for assigned work. Answer: Off-duty.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Now and then.
Answer________
2. Unprepared for a surprise or difficulty.
Answer________
3. With little or no preparation or forethought.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Not to be entered or frequented by a designated group.
Answer________
5. Free of responsibility or accountability.
Answer________
6. Ready-made clothing.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Theatrical work, often experimental, presented in NYC outside the main entertainment district.
Answer________
8. Incorrect, mistaken or inappropriate.
Answer________
9. Unsteady. Not in normal physical equilibrium.
Answer: 1. Off and on. 2. Off guard.
3. Off the cuff (offhand). 4. Off limits. 5. Off the hook. 6. Off the rack. 7. Off-Broadway. 8. Off base. 9. Off balance.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
