Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SOMETHING IS “OFF”

Each answer begins with “off.” (e.g., Not responsible for assigned work. Answer: Off-duty.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Now and then.

Answer________

2. Unprepared for a surprise or difficulty.

Answer________

3. With little or no preparation or forethought.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Not to be entered or frequented by a designated group.

Answer________

5. Free of responsibility or accountability.

Answer________

6. Ready-made clothing.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Theatrical work, often experimental, presented in NYC outside the main entertainment district.

Answer________

8. Incorrect, mistaken or inappropriate.

Answer________

9. Unsteady. Not in normal physical equilibrium.

Answer: 1. Off and on. 2. Off guard.

3. Off the cuff (offhand). 4. Off limits. 5. Off the hook. 6. Off the rack. 7. Off-Broadway. 8. Off base. 9. Off balance.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

