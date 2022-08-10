Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: INSECTS
(e.g., Some types of this insect eat cloth. Answer: Moth.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Some types are monarch, viceroy and swallowtail.
Answer________
2. A wingless, blood-sucking parasite noted for its ability to leap.
Answer________
3. It produces a flashing light when it flies at night.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This ant-like social insect feeds on wood.
Answer________
5. They are major transmitters of malaria.
Answer________
6. In the Bible’s Book of Proverbs, they are shown as a good example of hard work and cooperation.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. These insects covered the ground in the eighth biblical plague of Egypt.
Answer________
8. When at rest, it folds its front legs as if in prayer.
Answer________
9. They “chirp” by rubbing their wings together.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Butterflies. 2. Flea. 3. Firefly. 4. Termite. 5. Mosquitoes. 6. Ants. 7. Locusts (grasshoppers). 8. Praying mantis. 9. Crickets.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
