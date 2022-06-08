Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COLORFUL LANGUAGE
Each answer is a word that begins with a color. (e.g., The act of excluding someone by a negative vote or veto. Answer: Blackball.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A building made of glass that is used for growing plants.
Answer________
2. A tall, thin dog that can run very fast and is used in races.
Answer________
3. Extortion of money by threats to divulge discrediting information.
Answer________
4. A person of noble birth.
Answer________
5. A wave with a crest of foam.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A photographic print of plans or technical drawings, etc.
Answer________
7. To gloss over or cover up something, such as a record of criminal behavior.
Answer________
8. Someone who does not have much experience.
Answer________
9. The tallest known species of tree.
Answer________
10. An area of parks or rural land surrounding a town or city.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A period of reduced voltage of electricity caused especially by high demand.
Answer________
12. Inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye.
Answer________
13. Forks, knives and spoons for eating or serving food.
Answer________
14. A coward.
Answer________
15. Someone who tries to avoid work, especially by pretending to be sick.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Greenhouse. 2. Greyhound. 3. Blackmail. 4. Blue blood. 5. Whitecap. 6. Blueprint. 7. Whitewash. 8. Greenhorn. 9. Redwood. 10. Greenbelt. 11. Brownout. 12. Pinkeye. 13. Silverware. 14. Yellow-belly. 15. Goldbrick.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
