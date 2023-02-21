Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALASKA
(e.g., What body of water lies to the south and southwest of Alaska? Answer: Pacific Ocean.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What strait separates Alaska from Russia?
2. Name the capital city.
3. What Canadian territory borders Alaska to the east?
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the largest city in Alaska?
5. Identify Alaska's largest island.
6. This peak is the highest in North America.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The state is nicknamed "The Last ____."
8. Name either of the two star symbols on the state flag.
9. Alaska is not divided into counties; it is divided into _____.
ANSWERS: 1. Bering Strait. 2. Juneau. 3. Yukon Territory. 4. Anchorage. 5. Kodiak Island. 6. Denali (formerly Mount McKinley). 7. Frontier. 8. The North Star (Polaris) and the Big Dipper. 9. Boroughs.
