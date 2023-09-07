Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FLAGS OF THE WORLD
(e.g., Its flag features a maple leaf. Answer: Canada.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What do the 13 stripes on the U.S. flag represent?
Answer________
2. What national flag is also known as “Il Tricolore”?
Answer________
3. What two symbols appeared on the flag of the USSR?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What flag has a blue disc depicting a starry sky that includes the Southern Cross?
Answer________
5. What flag features a green cedar tree?
Answer________
6. What are the colors on the flag of the United Nations?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What country has the oldest continuously used national flag?
Answer________
8. How many colored rings are on the Olympic flag?
Answer________
9. What is the only national flag that does not have four sides?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The 13 original colonies. 2. Flag of Italy. 3. Hammer and Sickle. 4. Brazil. 5. Lebanon. 6. Blue and white. 7. Denmark. 8. Five. 9. Nepal.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
