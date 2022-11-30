Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CITIES ON RIVERS
Name the river on which the city is located. (e.g., Hong Kong. Answer: Pearl.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Alexandria, Egypt
Answer________
2. London, England
Answer________
3. Vienna, Austria
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Rome, Italy
Answer________
5. Paris, France
Answer________
6. Baghdad, Iraq
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Lisbon, Portugal
Answer________
8. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Answer________
9. Dublin, Ireland
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Nile. 2. Thames. 3. Danube. 4. Tiber. 5. Seine. 6. Tigris. 7. Tagus. 8. Amstel. 9. Liffey.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.