Subject: CITIES ON RIVERS

Name the river on which the city is located. (e.g., Hong Kong. Answer: Pearl.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Alexandria, Egypt

Answer________

2. London, England

Answer________

3. Vienna, Austria

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Rome, Italy

Answer________

5. Paris, France

Answer________

6. Baghdad, Iraq

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Lisbon, Portugal

Answer________

8. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Answer________

9. Dublin, Ireland

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Nile. 2. Thames. 3. Danube. 4. Tiber. 5. Seine. 6. Tigris. 7. Tagus. 8. Amstel. 9. Liffey.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

