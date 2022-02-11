Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: OXYMORONS
Provide a word to complete the oxymoron. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., The jumbo ____ was delicious. Answer: Shrimp.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. There is a real love-____ relationship between the two of them.
Answer________
2. Her new boyfriend really is pretty ____.
Answer________
3. The gossip is old ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Suddenly the room was filled with a deafening ____.
Answer________
5. They could not wait to be alone ____.
Answer________
6. He is a very unpopular ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. They turned a deaf ear on the silent ____ of the unborn.
Answer________
8. I can't help you now as I am involved in my own minor ____.
Answer________
9. Pay in cash or write a check; it's the same _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hate. 2. Ugly. 3. News. 4. Silence. 5. Together. 6. Celebrity. 7. Screams. 8. Crisis. 9. Difference.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.