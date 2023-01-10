Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SIX-LETTER CAPITAL CITIES
Name the capital city. Each answer is a name that consists of six letters. (e.g., Canada. Answer: Ottawa.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Russia
Answer________
2. Portugal
Answer________
3. Cuba
Answer________
4. Ireland
Answer________
5. Greece
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Poland
Answer________
7. Spain
Answer________
8. Lebanon
Answer________
9. Germany
Answer________
10. Philippines
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Iran
Answer________
12. Colombia
Answer________
13. Turkey
Answer________
14. Taiwan
Answer________
15. Saudi Arabia
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Moscow. 2. Lisbon.
3. Havana. 4. Dublin. 5. Athens. 6. Warsaw. 7. Madrid. 8. Beirut. 9. Berlin. 10. Manila. 11. Tehran. 12. Bogota. 13. Ankara. 14. Taipei. 15. Riyadh.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
