Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SIX-LETTER CAPITAL CITIES

Name the capital city. Each answer is a name that consists of six letters. (e.g., Canada. Answer: Ottawa.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Russia

Answer________

2. Portugal

Answer________

3. Cuba

Answer________

4. Ireland

Answer________

5. Greece

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Poland

Answer________

7. Spain

Answer________

8. Lebanon

Answer________

9. Germany

Answer________

10. Philippines

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Iran

Answer________

12. Colombia

Answer________

13. Turkey

Answer________

14. Taiwan

Answer________

15. Saudi Arabia

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Moscow. 2. Lisbon.

3. Havana. 4. Dublin. 5. Athens. 6. Warsaw. 7. Madrid. 8. Beirut. 9. Berlin. 10. Manila. 11. Tehran. 12. Bogota. 13. Ankara. 14. Taipei. 15. Riyadh.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

