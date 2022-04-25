Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AUNTS
(e.g., Translate the liqueur name Tia Maria. Answer: Aunt Mary.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the name of Dorothy’s aunt in “The Wizard of Oz”?
Answer________
2. Aunt Becky served as a mother figure to three girls in this sitcom.
Answer________
3. This Mark Twain character didn’t want Aunt Sally to adopt and “sivilize” him.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Aunt Martha and Aunt Abby are in this 1944 comedy starring Cary Grant.
Answer________
5. What was the name of Tom and Sid’s aunt?
Answer________
6. In which 1958 film did Rosalind Russell portray Mame Dennis?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. For what is “Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally” used to help you remember?
Answer________
8. What is the name of the franchised fresh-baked pretzel chain?
Answer________
9. In what famous novel is Tom, the title character, married to Aunt Chloe?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Aunt Em. 2. “Full House.” 3. Huck Finn. 4. “Arsenic and Old Lace.” 5. Aunt Polly. 6. “Auntie Mame.” 7. The order of operations in arithmetic. 8. Auntie Anne’s. 9. “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
