Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BUSINESS ABBREVIATIONS

Complete the meaning of the business abbreviation. (e.g., BOP: balance of ____. Answer: Payments.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. COD: cash on ____

Answer________

2. P&L: profit and ____

Answer________

3. BOD: board of _____

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. CIA: cash in ____

Answer________

5. FOC: free of ____

Answer________

6. POA: power of _____

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. POP: proof of ___

Answer________

8. ROI: return on ____

Answer________

9. EPS: earnings per ____

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cash on delivery. 2. Profit and loss. 3. Board of directors. 4. Cash in advance. 5. Free of charge. 6. Power of attorney. 7. Proof of purchase. 8. Return on investment. 9. Earnings per share.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

