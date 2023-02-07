Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BUSINESS ABBREVIATIONS
Complete the meaning of the business abbreviation. (e.g., BOP: balance of ____. Answer: Payments.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. COD: cash on ____
Answer________
2. P&L: profit and ____
Answer________
3. BOD: board of _____
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. CIA: cash in ____
Answer________
5. FOC: free of ____
Answer________
6. POA: power of _____
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. POP: proof of ___
Answer________
8. ROI: return on ____
Answer________
9. EPS: earnings per ____
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cash on delivery. 2. Profit and loss. 3. Board of directors. 4. Cash in advance. 5. Free of charge. 6. Power of attorney. 7. Proof of purchase. 8. Return on investment. 9. Earnings per share.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
