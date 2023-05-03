Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHO?
(e.g., A group formed to create an independent state of Palestine. Answer: PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A nation of women warriors in Greek mythology.
Answer________
2. A well-known American white supremacist terrorist and hate group.
Answer________
3. It was officially named the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The Romani are widely known by this pejorative name.
Answer________
5. By what name was the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca group known?
Answer________
6. The Romans were influenced by these earlier people whom they suppressed.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This social class comprises those who must earn their living by selling their labor.
Answer________
8. The extremist wing of the Russian Social Democratic Party that seized power in 1917.
Answer________
9. What Greek phrase refers to “the common people” but is sometimes used to mean “the elite”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Amazons. 2. Ku Klux Klan. 3. Nazi Party. 4. Gypsies. 5. Iroquois League, Iroquois Confederacy, Five Nations. 6. Etruscans. 7. Proletariat. 8. Bolsheviks. 9. The hoi polloi.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
