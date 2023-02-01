ACROSS
1 Timepiece
6 Speed
11 Tic
16 Treaties
21 Parting word in Paris
22 John Jacob __
23 In itself (2 wds.)
24 Circa
25 Observant one
26 Hackneyed
27 Baker or Ekberg
28 Duncan or Koufax
29 Period
30 Complain
31 Corrosive stuff
32 __ "King" Cole
34 Can. currency
35 Colorado's capital
38 Mature
40 River in Belgium
41 Mineral
42 Black stone
44 Tempo
45 Take legal action
47 Workout location
49 Plait
52 Sharp
54 Red plus blue
56 Nullify
60 Fat
61 Figure in a garden
62 Pottery oven
63 Slowpoke
65 "__ Been to the Mountaintop"
66 Vise
67 Dad
68 Lois of "Superman"
69 Billiards stick
70 Chess pieces
71 Went on
72 Bundle
73 Hobo
74 Be worthy of
76 Reach a high point
78 Guitar precursor
79 Old garment
80 Toboggans
81 Chapeau
82 Cleanse
83 Auto brake part
84 Itinerary (Abbr.)
85 Palindrome in a palindrome
88 Punning poet
89 Quahog
90 Freeloader
94 Fill with joy
95 No __, ands or buts
96 Boast
97 Satyr cousin
98 Football's Parseghian
99 Weight measure
100 Quite a lot
102 Ballet movement
103 Code name
104 Swamp
105 Put into code
107 Graceful horse
108 Laissez- __
109 Broad
110 Tall grass
111 Sizable snake
113 Cotton thread
114 Filled
115 That girl
117 Knock
118 Grammatical gaffe
119 Costly
121 Take suddenly
124 A deadly sin
126 Terre __
128 Nut variety
132 The "I"
133 Ending for lemon or lime
134 Twitch
135 Got some Zs
139 Tier
140 Knight's protection
142 Bony plate
144 Extra
145 Century plant
147 Show to be false
148 Characteristic
149 Charlotte __
150 Badger-like animal
151 Prophets
152 Because
153 Bury
154 Hex
DOWN
1 Dwindled
2 Like a lot
3 Giant god
4 So-so grade
5 "Ben- __"
6 Diner fare
7 Wine city in Italy
8 Getz or Lee
9 Put up with
10 Before
11 Room
12 Land mass formation
13 Saharan
14 Concorde, e.g.
15 Wherewithal
16 Kind of chef
17 Lawyers' org.
18 Dwelling type
19 English dynasty
20 Fashion
30 Twisted
31 Simian
33 Sea east of Greece
36 Null and __
37 Tip
39 Rime
40 Slangy affirmative
43 Idyllic place
44 Shoe type
46 Samovar
48 Kisser
49 Wingless aircraft
50 French composer
51 Stadium
53 Approach
54 "Ceci n'est pas une __"
55 Andes animal
57 Pearly substance
58 Celtic priest
59 Playwright Clifford __
61 Take delight
62 Cabbage type
64 Crystalline rock
66 Butter "factory"
67 Trail
68 Sled
72 Shrub
73 Explosive sound
75 Energy type (Abbr.)
77 "All __ glitters ..."
78 Colleen
79 Unfreeze
82 Blow gently
83 Wild plum
84 Make active
85 Unit of length
86 Singly
87 Ball
88 Cleverly designed
89 Nursery item
90 Damaged
91 Custom
92 Destroy gradually
93 Stormed
96 Sept
97 Frustrate
101 Attach
102 Foretelling the future
103 Shipboard pole
106 Sts.
107 Triumphant cry
108 Delicate
109 Affectionate
112 Attempt
113 Set afire
114 __ soda
116 Card game
118 Diving bird
120 Break a fast
121 Gets close to
122 Concur
123 Frozen dessert
125 Garments
127 Mountain ridge
129 Speechify
130 Unusual
131 Abide
134 San __, Puerto Rico
136 Endure
137 Irish Gaelic
138 Look searchingly
141 "__ Town"
143 Dernier __
144 __ Lanka
145 __ poetica
146 Opening
