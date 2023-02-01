ACROSS

1 Timepiece

6 Speed

11 Tic

16 Treaties

21 Parting word in Paris

22 John Jacob __

23 In itself (2 wds.)

24 Circa

25 Observant one

26 Hackneyed

27 Baker or Ekberg

28 Duncan or Koufax

29 Period

30 Complain

31 Corrosive stuff

32 __ "King" Cole

34 Can. currency

35 Colorado's capital

38 Mature

40 River in Belgium

41 Mineral

42 Black stone

44 Tempo

45 Take legal action

47 Workout location

49 Plait

52 Sharp

54 Red plus blue

56 Nullify

60 Fat

61 Figure in a garden

62 Pottery oven

63 Slowpoke

65 "__ Been to the Mountaintop"

66 Vise

67 Dad

68 Lois of "Superman"

69 Billiards stick

70 Chess pieces

71 Went on

72 Bundle

73 Hobo

74 Be worthy of

76 Reach a high point

78 Guitar precursor

79 Old garment

80 Toboggans

81 Chapeau

82 Cleanse

83 Auto brake part

84 Itinerary (Abbr.)

85 Palindrome in a palindrome

88 Punning poet

89 Quahog

90 Freeloader

94 Fill with joy

95 No __, ands or buts

96 Boast

97 Satyr cousin

98 Football's Parseghian

99 Weight measure

100 Quite a lot

102 Ballet movement

103 Code name

104 Swamp

105 Put into code

107 Graceful horse

108 Laissez- __

109 Broad

110 Tall grass

111 Sizable snake

113 Cotton thread

114 Filled

115 That girl

117 Knock

118 Grammatical gaffe

119 Costly

121 Take suddenly

124 A deadly sin

126 Terre __

128 Nut variety

132 The "I"

133 Ending for lemon or lime

134 Twitch

135 Got some Zs

139 Tier

140 Knight's protection

142 Bony plate

144 Extra

145 Century plant

147 Show to be false

148 Characteristic

149 Charlotte __

150 Badger-like animal

151 Prophets

152 Because

153 Bury

154 Hex

DOWN

1 Dwindled

2 Like a lot

3 Giant god

4 So-so grade

5 "Ben- __"

6 Diner fare

7 Wine city in Italy

8 Getz or Lee

9 Put up with

10 Before

11 Room

12 Land mass formation

13 Saharan

14 Concorde, e.g.

15 Wherewithal

16 Kind of chef

17 Lawyers' org.

18 Dwelling type

19 English dynasty

20 Fashion

30 Twisted

31 Simian

33 Sea east of Greece

36 Null and __

37 Tip

39 Rime

40 Slangy affirmative

43 Idyllic place

44 Shoe type

46 Samovar

48 Kisser

49 Wingless aircraft

50 French composer

51 Stadium

53 Approach

54 "Ceci n'est pas une __"

55 Andes animal

57 Pearly substance

58 Celtic priest

59 Playwright Clifford __

61 Take delight

62 Cabbage type

64 Crystalline rock

66 Butter "factory"

67 Trail

68 Sled

72 Shrub

73 Explosive sound

75 Energy type (Abbr.)

77 "All __ glitters ..."

78 Colleen

79 Unfreeze

82 Blow gently

83 Wild plum

84 Make active

85 Unit of length

86 Singly

87 Ball

88 Cleverly designed

89 Nursery item

90 Damaged

91 Custom

92 Destroy gradually

93 Stormed

96 Sept

97 Frustrate

101 Attach

102 Foretelling the future

103 Shipboard pole

106 Sts.

107 Triumphant cry

108 Delicate

109 Affectionate

112 Attempt

113 Set afire

114 __ soda

116 Card game

118 Diving bird

120 Break a fast

121 Gets close to

122 Concur

123 Frozen dessert

125 Garments

127 Mountain ridge

129 Speechify

130 Unusual

131 Abide

134 San __, Puerto Rico

136 Endure

137 Irish Gaelic

138 Look searchingly

141 "__ Town"

143 Dernier __

144 __ Lanka

145 __ poetica

146 Opening

