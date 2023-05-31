Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOX
(e.g., What is a foxglove? Answer: A plant.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He starred in TV’s “Sanford and Son.”
Answer________
2. This TV network launched in 1986 as a competitor to the “Big Three.”
Answer________
3. What is the term for a female fox?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The most common foxes in North America bear these two colorful names.
Answer________
5. A ballroom dance.
Answer________
6. What is a skulk of foxes?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This type of fox doesn’t start to shiver until the temperature drops to minus 94 degrees.
Answer________
8. All foxes walk in a manner called “digitigrade.” What does that mean?
Answer________
9. What is a male fox called?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Redd Foxx. 2. Fox Network. 3. Vixen. 4. Red fox and gray fox. 5. Foxtrot. 6. A group of foxes. 7. Arctic (Polar, White, Snow) Fox. 8. They walk on their toes. 9. Dog fox.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
