Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FORWARD AND BACKWARD

Put a word in one blank and the same word spelled backward in the other. (e.g., Joan has a pet ____. She is religious and believes in ____. Answer: Dog, God.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Joan has a collection of 33 ceramic ____. She plans to ____ collecting when she has 50 of them.

Answer________

2. Joan is a chef and can give you good ____ about cooking. When roasting a pig, she puts it on a rotating ____.

Answer________

3. Joan knows that ___ are flying mammals. But she could only make a ____ at naming any one type.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. ____ are larger than mice. The sun is a ____.

Answer________

5. The ____ is in the details. I have ____ in Texas all my life.

Answer________

6. ____ are also known as streetcars or trolleys. He would be ____ to take a taxi.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. She is not perfect, but he accepted her ____ and all. A ____ poll indicated that he was the favorite.

Answer________

8. Although he was ____ as a person, he was asked to ____ the speech.

Answer________

9. Joan changed the baby’s wet ____. Her kindness will be ____.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Pots, stop. 2. Tips, spit. 3. Bats, stab 4. Rats, Star 5. Devil, lived. 6. Trams, smart 7. Warts, straw. 8. Reviled, deliver. 9. Diaper, repaid.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

