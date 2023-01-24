Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FORWARD AND BACKWARD
Put a word in one blank and the same word spelled backward in the other. (e.g., Joan has a pet ____. She is religious and believes in ____. Answer: Dog, God.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Joan has a collection of 33 ceramic ____. She plans to ____ collecting when she has 50 of them.
Answer________
2. Joan is a chef and can give you good ____ about cooking. When roasting a pig, she puts it on a rotating ____.
Answer________
3. Joan knows that ___ are flying mammals. But she could only make a ____ at naming any one type.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. ____ are larger than mice. The sun is a ____.
Answer________
5. The ____ is in the details. I have ____ in Texas all my life.
Answer________
6. ____ are also known as streetcars or trolleys. He would be ____ to take a taxi.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. She is not perfect, but he accepted her ____ and all. A ____ poll indicated that he was the favorite.
Answer________
8. Although he was ____ as a person, he was asked to ____ the speech.
Answer________
9. Joan changed the baby’s wet ____. Her kindness will be ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pots, stop. 2. Tips, spit. 3. Bats, stab 4. Rats, Star 5. Devil, lived. 6. Trams, smart 7. Warts, straw. 8. Reviled, deliver. 9. Diaper, repaid.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
