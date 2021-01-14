Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 20TH CENTURY ACTRESSES BY DECADE
(e.g., 1900s: “America’s Sweetheart.” Answer: Mary Pickford.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. 1990s: She played the title character in “Pretty Woman.”
Answer________
2. 1980s: She played Princess Leia.
Answer________
3. 1970s: She played the title character in “Private Benjamin.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. 1960s: “Sex kitten.”
Answer________
5. 1950s: “Blonde bombshell.”
Answer________
6. 1940s: She played Dorothy Gale.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. 1930s: “Anna Christie” tagline: “____ talks!”
Answer________
8. 1920s: “The It Girl.”
Answer________
9. 1910s: “The Vamp.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Julia Roberts. 2. Carrie Fisher. 3. Goldie Hawn. 4. Brigitte Bardot. 5. Marilyn Monroe. 6. Judy Garland. 7. Garbo (Greta Garbo). 8. Clara Bow. 9. Theda Bara.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
