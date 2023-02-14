Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CLEVER BUSINESS NAMES

Can you guess the type of business (product or services) by the company name? (e.g., Florist Gump. Answer: Flowers.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Harris on Ford

Answer________

2. Curl Up & Dye

Answer________

3. Tree Wise Men

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Jean-Claude Van Man

Answer________

5. Jack the Clipper

Answer________

6. Fishcotheque

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Pane in the Glass

Answer________

8. Vlad the Inhaler

Answer________

9. Sew It Seams

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Ford car repairs. 2. Hair salon. 3. Tree services (arborist). 4. Movers. 5. Barber. 6. Fish and chips. 7. Windows and doors. 8. Electronic cigarettes. 9. Clothing alterations.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you