Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEOGRAPHY
(e.g., In which country is the Great Victoria Desert? Answer: Australia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the capital city of the state of California?
Answer________
2. In which country can you visit Machu Picchu?
Answer________
3. What type of leaf is on the Canadian flag?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. How many time zones are there in the contiguous United States?
Answer________
5. Which American state is known as "The First State"?
Answer________
6. Which river bisects the city of Baghdad?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is the most malleable of all metals?
Answer________
8. What is the only sea without a coast?
Answer________
9. Which African country has the most pyramids?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sacramento. 2. Peru. 3. Maple leaf. 4. Four. 5. Delaware. 6. Tigris River. 7. Gold. 8. Sargasso Sea. 9. Sudan.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.