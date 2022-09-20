Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEOGRAPHIC ODDITIES
(e.g., "Null Island" jokingly refers to the existence of an island at this location. Answer: Zero degrees latitude and zero degrees longitude.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This New York island is surrounded by the waters of New Jersey.
2. What direction do you head when passing through the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean?
3. Here you can be in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado at the same time.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This South American country is landlocked but maintains a navy.
5. This most northern part of the contiguous U.S. is reached by land only through Canada.
6. What major city is divided between two continents?
7. What claim has been made for the Four Corners of Africa?
8. This sea has no land boundary.
9. The magnetic pole near the geographic north pole is actually the ________ pole.
ANSWERS: 1. Liberty Island. 2. Northwest to southeast. 3. Four Corners Monument. 4. Bolivia. 5. Northwest Angle, Minnesota. 6. Istanbul. 7. Four national borders meet (Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe). 8. Sargasso Sea. 9. South magnetic pole.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
