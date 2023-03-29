Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MEDICAL HISTORY
(e.g., This Greek physician is known as “The Father of Medicine.” Answer: Hippocrates.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit invented this temperature measuring device.
Answer________
2. The discovery of this magnifier led to the discovery of the cell.
Answer________
3. This device for listening to the heart or breathing was invented in France in 1816.
Answer________
4. Alexander Fleming discovered an antibiotic substance that he named ______.
Answer________
5. This adhesive bandage was invented by a Johnson & Johnson employee.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Wilhelm Roentgen stumbled on these rays in 1895.
Answer________
7. Willem Johan Kolff made major discoveries in the field of dialysis for ___ failure.
Answer________
8. This oath is historically taken by physicians.
Answer________
9. He performed the first human-to-human heart transplant.
Answer________
10. Louis Pasteur created the first vaccine for this infectious disease.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Humphry Davy gave nitrous oxide this nickname.
Answer________
12. In 1729, August Sigmund Frobenius named this famous five-letter anesthetic.
Answer________
13. This device was invented to give the heart an electric shock to restore it.
Answer________
14. Phrenology is now discredited. What was it?
Answer________
15. When Joe Biden became president, this man became his chief medical advisor.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Thermometer. 2. Microscope. 3. Stethoscope. 4. Penicillin. 5. Band-Aid. 6. X-rays. 7. Kidney. 8. Hippocratic oath. 9. Christiaan Barnard. 10. Rabies or anthrax or cholera. 11. Laughing gas. 12. Ether. 13. Defibrillator. 14. Study of the shape of the skull to reveal character. 15. Anthony Fauci.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
