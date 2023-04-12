Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WALLS
(e.g., It is a symbol of American finance. Answer: Wall Street.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This fortification was originally built during the Qin Dynasty.
Answer________
2. This was built to keep East Germans from escaping to the West.
Answer________
3. Joshua made these walls come tumbling down.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. It is the holiest site in Judaism.
Answer________
5. This major city in ancient Mesopotamia was protected by its eponymous walls.
Answer________
6. In which country is Hadrian's Wall.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This national memorial in Washington, D.C., is often referred to as "The Wall."
Answer________
8. What rock band's 11th studio album is titled "The Wall"?
Answer________
9. What kind of structure is the CfA2 Great Wall (Coma Wall)?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Great Wall of China. 2. Berlin Wall. 3. Walls of Jericho. 4. The Western Wall (Wailing Wall). 5. Walls of Babylon. 6. England (U.K.). 7. Vietnam Veterans Memorial. 8. Pink Floyd. 9. Galaxy wall.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.