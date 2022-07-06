Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANIMAL WORDS
Each answer is a word that contains the name of an animal. (e.g., The insurance claim for the accident sounds ____ to me. Answer: Fishy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The two fighter planes were engaged in a fierce _____.
Answer________
2. I have had my _____ of bad luck this year.
Answer________
3. The plan looked good on ____ but failed in practice.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The oil spill was an environmental _____.
Answer________
5. He skipped grade four to _____ over his classmates to grade five.
Answer________
6. To speed up the meal, cook it in a _____ oven.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The teacher ____ at me for being late.
Answer________
8. _____ people attended the meeting than we had expected.
Answer________
9. The TV show was interrupted for a news _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Dogfight. 2. Share. 3. Paper. 4. Catastrophe. 5. Leapfrog. 6. Microwave. 7. Scowled. 8. Fewer. 9. Bulletin.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.