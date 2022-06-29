Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MUSICALS
From what musical are the songs? (e.g., “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Walk Like a Man.” Answer: “Jersey Boys.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Who Am I?”
Answer________
2. “Make Believe” and “Ol’ Man River”
Answer________
3. “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” and “I Cain’t Say No”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “All That Jazz” and “Class”
Answer________
5. “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Till There Was You”
Answer________
6. “Memory” and “Mr. Mistoffelees”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night”
Answer________
8. “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Younger Than Springtime”
Answer________
9. “The Room Where It Happens” and “The Schuyler Sisters”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Les Miserables.” 2. “Show Boat.” 3. “Oklahoma!” 4. “Chicago.” 5. “The Music Man.” 6. “Cats.” 7. “Phantom of the Opera.” 8. “South Pacific.” 9. “Hamilton.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.