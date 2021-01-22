Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOOD AND DRINK
(e.g., Matthew 6:11: Give us this day our daily ____. Answer: Bread.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Exodus 3:17: “... a land flowing with _____.”
Answer________
2. Bible: The food that God gave to the Israelites after they escaped from Egypt.
Answer________
3. What food product is associated with the name Orville Redenbacher?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Identify the advertising logo and mascot of Planters.
Answer________
5. This advice tells you not to worry about unfortunate events that have already happened.
Answer________
6. It’s the state fruit of both Georgia and South Carolina.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Menudo is a traditional Mexican _____.
Answer________
8. This five-letter word means a type of very thin pancake.
Answer________
9. Two-word term for a small, round, very choice cut of beef from the loin.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Milk and honey. 2. Manna. 3. Popcorn. 4. Mr. Peanut. 5. Don’t cry over spilt milk. 6. Peach. 7. Soup. 8. Crepe. 9. Filet mignon.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
