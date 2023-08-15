Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., What kind of animal is an orca? Answer: Whale.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The study of plants is called ____.
Answer________
2. Animals that only eat plants are called ____.
Answer________
3. Acetylsalicylic acid is commonly known as _____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Where in your body would you locate cochlea?
Answer________
5. What are the small bones that make up your backbone called?
Answer________
6. What is magma that has surfaced through a volcanic eruption?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Where in the body is blood produced?
Answer________
8. What are the tiny air sacs in the lungs called?
Answer________
9. What is the leading male or female called in a pack of wolves?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Botany. 2. Herbivores. 3. Aspirin. 4. (Inner) ear. 5. Vertebrae. 6. Lava. 7. Bones. 8. Alveoli. 9. Alpha.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.