Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CAPTAINS
(e.g., Captain Nemo is a fictional character in novels by this author. Answer: Jules Verne.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What popular flavored rum is named after a Welsh privateer?
Answer________
2. Billy Batson is the alter ego of this superhero.
Answer________
3. Name of Johnny Depp's fictional captain in "Pirates of the Caribbean."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This British captain was attacked and killed in Hawaii in 1779.
Answer________
5. He is famous for his apocryphal quotation, "I have not yet begun to fight!"
Answer________
6. This children's TV series starred Bob Keeshan.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In what story is Captain James Hook the main antagonist?
Answer________
8. El Capitan (Spanish for "the Captain") is a rock formation in this national park.
Answer________
9. Title of an illustrated children's novel by American author Dav Pilkey.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Captain Morgan. 2. Captain Marvel. 3. Jack Sparrow. 4. James Cook. 5. John Paul Jones. 6. "Captain Kangaroo." 7. "Peter Pan." 8. Yosemite National Park. 9. "Captain Underpants."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
