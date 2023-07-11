Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "BY" WORDS
Each answer is a word that begins with "by." (e.g., Past events to be put aside. Answer: Bygone.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A unit of data equal to eight bits.
Answer________
2. A nonparticipant spectator.
Answer________
3. A rule made by an organization for its members.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The writer's name printed at the top of a newspaper article.
Answer________
5. Something produced in the making of something else.
Answer________
6. A highway that passes around a congested area.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A condensed but memorable saying embodying some important fact.
Answer________
8. A quiet minor road that is not used by many cars or people.
Answer________
9. Highly complicated; intricate and involved.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Byte. 2. Bystander. 3. Bylaw. 4. Byline. 5. Byproduct. 6. Bypass. 7. Byword. 8. Byway. 9. Byzantine.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
