Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: COLORFUL SONG TITLES

Complete the song title with a color. (e.g., “____ Crush” by R.E.M. Answer: Orange.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Roses are ___” by Bobby Vinton

Answer________

2. “____ Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley

Answer________

3. “Don’t It Make My ____ Eyes Blue” by Crystal Gayle

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “____ Rain” by Prince

Answer________

5. “____ ____ Grass of Home” by Tom Jones

Answer________

6. “Goodbye ____ Brick Road” by Elton John

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “____ Magic Woman” by Santana

Answer________

8. “Nights in ____ Satin” by The Moody Blues

Answer________

9. “Blue Red and ___” by The Who

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Red. 2. Blue. 3. Brown. 4. Purple. 5. Green Green. 6. Yellow. 7. Black. 8. White. 9. Grey.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

