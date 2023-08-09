Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COLORFUL SONG TITLES
Complete the song title with a color. (e.g., “____ Crush” by R.E.M. Answer: Orange.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Roses are ___” by Bobby Vinton
Answer________
2. “____ Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley
Answer________
3. “Don’t It Make My ____ Eyes Blue” by Crystal Gayle
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “____ Rain” by Prince
Answer________
5. “____ ____ Grass of Home” by Tom Jones
Answer________
6. “Goodbye ____ Brick Road” by Elton John
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “____ Magic Woman” by Santana
Answer________
8. “Nights in ____ Satin” by The Moody Blues
Answer________
9. “Blue Red and ___” by The Who
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Red. 2. Blue. 3. Brown. 4. Purple. 5. Green Green. 6. Yellow. 7. Black. 8. White. 9. Grey.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
