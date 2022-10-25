Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS AMERICAN WOMEN
(e.g., The first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic. Answer: Amelia Earhart.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In 1955, she refused to give up her seat in the "colored section" of a bus.
Answer________
2. The author of "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
Answer________
3. The "conductor" of the Underground Railroad.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The author of "Little Women."
Answer________
5. The first American woman to go to outer space.
Answer________
6. The first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. She created the first generation of American mental asylums.
Answer________
8. She founded the American Red Cross.
Answer________
9. Known for her record-breaking trip around the world by ship in 72 days.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rosa Parks. 2. Harriet Beecher Stowe. 3. Harriet Tubman. 4. Louisa May Alcott. 5. Sally Ride. 6. Sandra Day O'Connor. 7. Dorothea Dix. 8. Clara Barton. 9. Nellie Bly.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.