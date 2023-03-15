ACROSS
1 Once more
6 Of a pathogen
11 Ox or goat, e.g.
16 Attic __
20 Bend
21 Soap plant
22 One of the Muses
23 Employers
25 Zenana
26 Hard wood
27 Winds
28 Restrict
29 Peron or Longoria
30 Hawk
32 Commemorative structure
34 Sash
35 Recipe amount
37 Parti-colored
38 Stove
39 Breadwinner
41 To pieces
43 The Confederate states
44 Pioneer Daniel __
46 Lea
49 Radio, TV, etc.
50 Retreats (2 wds.)
54 Geologic epoch
55 Oregon's capital
56 Hospital area
57 Candid
58 Macaw genus
59 After
60 Painter __ Picasso
61 Salty water
62 Keyboard key
64 Big tops
65 Craziness
66 Give
67 Weapon handle
68 Poker stake
69 Clearing
70 Life story, for short
71 Give assent
72 Greek letter
74 Dragon constellation
75 Gray
77 Coach
80 __ volente
81 Market fiasco
82 Diving bird
83 Expensive
87 UGA's city
89 Bridge position
90 Adventure tale
91 Idem
92 Pore in a leaf
93 Viewing instrument
94 Cabbage type
95 Talk
96 Eastern European
97 Join, as animals
98 Stopwatch
99 Gentle wind
102 Decorations
105 Pretender
106 Spat
107 Bolt for an I-beam
108 Kind of wave
109 Injures
110 Difficult state of affairs
113 Not widespread
114 Noggin
115 Painted tinware
119 Cakes and __
120 Road of a kind
123 Land areas
125 "Mayday!"
126 Garment part
128 Provided
129 Marine creature
130 Warms
132 En __
133 Turn inside out
134 Old merchant guild
135 Contend
136 Act
137 Not wordy
138 Ceased
139 Gown
DOWN
1 Yearned
2 Tropical fruit
3 Wall hanging
4 "__ Got a Secret"
5 Verne's captain
6 Dracula, e.g.
7 Turkish inn
8 Lassoed
9 Friendly nation
10 Tommy __ Jones
11 Showy flower
12 Sherbet flavor
13 Prize
14 Particular
15 Prescribed amount
16 Muslim leaders
17 "Do __ __ say..."
18 Dud of a car
19 Family group
24 Commotion
31 Extra
32 Saying
33 Gas used in signs
36 Detest
38 Man on horseback
40 Made new, in a way
42 Paronomasia
43 Removes
44 Big and strong
45 Church calendar
46 Stone fruit
47 Big blood vessel
48 Ascot
49 Not shiny
50 Dressing or dining
51 Of bees
52 Poem made of many fragments
53 Struck a certain way
55 __ Ana
56 Ralph __ Emerson
59 Slow, in music
60 Cook in water
61 Churl
63 Business abbr.
64 Yarns
65 Glint
66 Ladd or Keaton
69 Gridiron
70 Plunder
73 Best or Ferber
74 The cherry, e.g.
75 Respect
76 Length measures (Abbr.)
77 Low voice
78 Sheer
79 Cut
81 Chefs
82 Paramour
84 __ beaver
85 Strike with wonder
86 Mutineer
88 Get on a ship
89 Francis __ Key
90 Humped creature
93 New Year's word
94 Plant fiber
98 The present
99 Singed
100 Rodent
101 Formerly, formerly
103 Pierce or Natwick
104 Perpetually
105 Spicy
106 Made an animal cry
108 Skyscrapers
109 Funeral vehicle
110 Tropical tree
111 Greek epic
112 Perfume ceremonially
113 Crowbar
114 Stigmatize
116 Kind of orange
117 Water lily
118 Letters
121 "__ __ a Kick Out of You"
122 On the qui __
123 Easier said __ done
124 Food fish
127 Dir. letters
129 That girl
131 Blunder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.