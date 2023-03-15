ACROSS

1 Once more

6 Of a pathogen

11 Ox or goat, e.g.

16 Attic __

20 Bend

21 Soap plant

22 One of the Muses

23 Employers

25 Zenana

26 Hard wood

27 Winds

28 Restrict

29 Peron or Longoria

30 Hawk

32 Commemorative structure

34 Sash

35 Recipe amount

37 Parti-colored

38 Stove

39 Breadwinner

41 To pieces

43 The Confederate states

44 Pioneer Daniel __

46 Lea

49 Radio, TV, etc.

50 Retreats (2 wds.)

54 Geologic epoch

55 Oregon's capital

56 Hospital area

57 Candid

58 Macaw genus

59 After

60 Painter __ Picasso

61 Salty water

62 Keyboard key

64 Big tops

65 Craziness

66 Give

67 Weapon handle

68 Poker stake

69 Clearing

70 Life story, for short

71 Give assent

72 Greek letter

74 Dragon constellation

75 Gray

77 Coach

80 __ volente

81 Market fiasco

82 Diving bird

83 Expensive

87 UGA's city

89 Bridge position

90 Adventure tale

91 Idem

92 Pore in a leaf

93 Viewing instrument

94 Cabbage type

95 Talk

96 Eastern European

97 Join, as animals

98 Stopwatch

99 Gentle wind

102 Decorations

105 Pretender

106 Spat

107 Bolt for an I-beam

108 Kind of wave

109 Injures

110 Difficult state of affairs

113 Not widespread

114 Noggin

115 Painted tinware

119 Cakes and __

120 Road of a kind

123 Land areas

125 "Mayday!"

126 Garment part

128 Provided

129 Marine creature

130 Warms

132 En __

133 Turn inside out

134 Old merchant guild

135 Contend

136 Act

137 Not wordy

138 Ceased

139 Gown

DOWN

1 Yearned

2 Tropical fruit

3 Wall hanging

4 "__ Got a Secret"

5 Verne's captain

6 Dracula, e.g.

7 Turkish inn

8 Lassoed

9 Friendly nation

10 Tommy __ Jones

11 Showy flower

12 Sherbet flavor

13 Prize

14 Particular

15 Prescribed amount

16 Muslim leaders

17 "Do __ __ say..."

18 Dud of a car

19 Family group

24 Commotion

31 Extra

32 Saying

33 Gas used in signs

36 Detest

38 Man on horseback

40 Made new, in a way

42 Paronomasia

43 Removes

44 Big and strong

45 Church calendar

46 Stone fruit

47 Big blood vessel

48 Ascot

49 Not shiny

50 Dressing or dining

51 Of bees

52 Poem made of many fragments

53 Struck a certain way

55 __ Ana

56 Ralph __ Emerson

59 Slow, in music

60 Cook in water

61 Churl

63 Business abbr.

64 Yarns

65 Glint

66 Ladd or Keaton

69 Gridiron

70 Plunder

73 Best or Ferber

74 The cherry, e.g.

75 Respect

76 Length measures (Abbr.)

77 Low voice

78 Sheer

79 Cut

81 Chefs

82 Paramour

84 __ beaver

85 Strike with wonder

86 Mutineer

88 Get on a ship

89 Francis __ Key

90 Humped creature

93 New Year's word

94 Plant fiber

98 The present

99 Singed

100 Rodent

101 Formerly, formerly

103 Pierce or Natwick

104 Perpetually

105 Spicy

106 Made an animal cry

108 Skyscrapers

109 Funeral vehicle

110 Tropical tree

111 Greek epic

112 Perfume ceremonially

113 Crowbar

114 Stigmatize

116 Kind of orange

117 Water lily

118 Letters

121 "__ __ a Kick Out of You"

122 On the qui __

123 Easier said __ done

124 Food fish

127 Dir. letters

129 That girl

131 Blunder

