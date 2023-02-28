Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "ANT" IN THE MIDDLE.
Each answer is a seven-letter word with "ant" in the middle. (e.g., Occurring on the sole of the foot. Answer: Plantar.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. So worried or upset that you are not able to control your feelings.
Answer________
2. A decorative container for growing things.
Answer________
3. The spirit of a dead person.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Barely, hardly.
Answer________
5. Favoring one person or side over another.
Answer________
6. A unit used for measuring very small amounts of energy.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A chapel endowed for singing Masses for the soul of the donor.
Answer________
8. A rhythmical work song originally sung by sailors.
Answer________
9. The pipe of a bagpipe on which the melody is played.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Frantic. 2. Planter. 3. Phantom. 4. Scantly. 5. Slanted. 6. Quantum. 7. Chantry. 8. Chantey (shanty). 9. Chanter.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
