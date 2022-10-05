Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PRINCE
(e.g., The name of which Canadian province contains “Prince”? Answer: Prince Edward Island.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In what Disney film is the song “Someday My Prince Will Come”?
Answer________
2. What was needed for Sleeping Beauty to awake?
Answer________
3. His sixth album was “Purple Rain” (1984).
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the title traditionally granted to the heir apparent of the British throne?
Answer________
5. Niccolo Machiavelli is best known for this political treatise.
Answer________
6. This Mark Twain book was his first attempt at historical fiction.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This children’s story book follows a young prince who visits various planets in space, including Earth.
Answer________
8. His honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages were returned to the queen in January 2022.
Answer________
9. What is the title of the second book of “The Chronicles of Narnia” series?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” 2. A kiss from a handsome prince. 3. Prince. 4. Prince of Wales. 5. “The Prince.” 6. “The Prince and the Pauper.” 7. “The Little Prince.” 8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York. 9. “Prince Caspian.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
