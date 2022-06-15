Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: a better way to say ...
Provide the meaning behind these euphemisms. The number of letters in the answer is given. (e.g., Dearly departed (8). Answer: Deceased.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Running a little behind (4).
2. Well-off (4).
3. Passed away (4).
4. Under the weather (4).
5. Correctional facility (4).
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Pre-owned (4).
7. Economically disadvantaged (4).
8. Gratuity (3).
9. Laid off (5).
10. Had one too many (5).
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Custodian (7).
12. Inmate (8).
13. Between jobs (10).
14. In a family way (8).
15. Taken into custody (8).
ANSWERS: 1. Late. 2. Rich. 3. Died. 4. Sick. 5. Jail. 6. Used. 7. Poor. 8. Tip. 9. Fired. 10. Drunk. 11. Janitor. 12. Prisoner. 13. Unemployed. 14. Pregnant. 15. Arrested.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
