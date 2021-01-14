Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FLAGS
Name the country that has the flag described. (e.g., The 13 stripes represent the 13 British colonies. Answer: The U.S.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It has a red maple leaf in the center.
2. Its flag is the emblem of the Red Cross with switched colors.
3. A rectangular white banner bearing a crimson-red disc at its center.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. It features a green cedar tree.
5. A red flag with one large star and four smaller stars in a semicircle.
6. A red flag with a large yellow star at the center.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A green field with a white crescent moon and a five-rayed star at its center.
8. It depicts a blue hexagram on a white background between two horizontal blue stripes.
9. The world’s only non-quadrilateral flag.
ANSWERS: 1. Canada. 2. Switzerland. 3. Japan. 4. Lebanon. 5. China. 6. Vietnam. 7. Pakistan. 8. Israel. 9. Nepal.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
