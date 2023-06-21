Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEOGRAPHY
(e.g., What is the largest landlocked country? Answer: Kazakhstan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which country is the "Land of the Rising Sun"?
Answer________
2. This site is often referred to as the "Lost City of the Incas."
Answer________
3. The country with the largest Muslim population in the world.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the name of the region constituting Italy's "toe"?
Answer________
5. Name the highest mountain in Africa.
Answer________
6. In which country is the region named Normandy?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Name any two of the three countries completely enclosed by another country.
Answer________
8. According to WorldData.info, Norway and Sweden have the most _____.
Answer________
9. What country is often referred to as "White Russia"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Japan. 2. Machu Picchu. 3. Indonesia. 4. Calabria. 5. Mount Kilimanjaro. 6. France. 7. San Marino, Vatican City, Lesotho. 8. Islands. 9. Belarus.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
