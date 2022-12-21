Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHO ARE THEY?
(e.g., People of nomadic herding tradition in northern Norway, Sweden and Finland. Answer: Sami.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Canucks.
Answer________
2. Hoosiers.
Answer________
3. A race of female warriors of Greek mythology.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The indigenous people of Australia.
Answer________
5. People of northern Alaska, Arctic Canada and Greenland.
Answer________
6. People who belong to a historically Protestant Christian set of denominations known formally as the Religious Society of Friends.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A race of people who live mainly in parts of Turkey, Iran and Iraq.
Answer________
8. The radicals in the Russian Revolution who were led by Lenin and favored revolution.
Answer________
9. People inhabiting the western Pyrenees on the Bay of Biscay in France and Spain.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Canadians (French Canadians). 2. Residents of Indiana. 3. Amazons. 4. Aboriginals. 5. Inuit (Eskimo). 6. Quakers. 7. Kurds. 8. Bolsheviks. 9. Basques.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.