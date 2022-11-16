Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOREIGN BOOK TITLES
Provide the English translation of the popular foreign book title. The author and a hint are provided. (e.g., “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” by Pierre Choderlos de Lacios. Hint: Perilous relationships. Answer: “Dangerous Liaisons.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Divina Commedia,” by Dante Alighieri. Hint: Heavenly humor.
2. “Le Rouge et le Noir,” by Stendhal. Hint: A colorful title.
3. “Le Petit Prince,” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Hint: Royalty.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “L’Etranger,” by Albert Camus. Hint: Someone you do not know.
5. “Die Blechtrommel,” by Gunter Grass. Hint: A musical instrument.
6. “Der Prozess,” by Franz Kafka. Hint: Court proceedings.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “A la Recherche du Temps Perdu,” by Marcel Proust. Hint: Looking for missing moments.
8. “Die Schlafwandler,” by Hermann Broch. Hint: The somnambulists.
9. “Cien Anos de Soledad,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Hint: A century of aloneness.
ANSWERS: 1. “The Divine Comedy.” 2. “The Red and the Black.” 3. “The Little Prince.” 4. “The Stranger.” 5. “The Tin Drum.” 6. “The Trial.” 7. “In Search of Lost Time.” 8. “The Sleepwalkers.” 9. “One Hundred Years of Solitude.”
