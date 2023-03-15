Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AIR
Each answer is a word that starts with “air.” (e.g., Exposure to public attention. Answer: Airing.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is also known as a dirigible.
Answer________
2. Slang for a silly, rather unintelligent person.
Answer________
3. In the auto industry, these are designated as supplemental restraint systems (SRS).
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Western Allies set up one of these for West Berlin in 1948.
Answer________
5. A European multinational commercial aircraft manufacturer.
Answer________
6. An artist’s device for spraying paint by means of compressed air.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A large terrier of a rough-coated black and tan breed.
Answer________
8. In a movie, Dave says: “All right, Hal. I’ll go in through the emergency ____.”
Answer________
9. A curved part on an aircraft’s wing that helps it to rise in the air.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Airship. 2. Airhead. 3. Airbags. 4. Airlift. 5. Airbus. 6. Airbrush. 7. Airedale. 8. Airlock. 9. Airfoil.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
