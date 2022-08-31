Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WAR
(e.g., This H.G. Wells novel involves an invasion by Martians. Answer: “The War of the Worlds.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This war is known as “The Great War.”
Answer________
2. Term for the nonviolent conflict between the U.S. and the USSR after 1947.
Answer________
3. The film “Cold Mountain” takes place near the end of what war?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The novel “The Naked and the Dead” is about this war.
Answer________
5. This war lasted from 1950 to 1953.
Answer________
6. During what war did the Charge of the Light Brigade occur?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This war is also known as the “Second Indochina War.”
Answer________
8. A struggle for the English throne between the house of York and the house of Lancaster.
Answer________
9. This son of Zeus and Hera was the Greek god of war.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. World War I. 2. The Cold War. 3. American Civil War. 4. World War II. 5. Korean War. 6. Crimean War. 7. Vietnam War. 8. War of the Roses. 9. Ares.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
