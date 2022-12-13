Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTMAS NUMBERS
(e.g., In the song, what was the gift for the first day of Christmas? Answer: A partridge in a pear tree.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Who had two "eyes made out of coal"?
Answer________
2. What was the third ghost to visit Ebenezer Scrooge?
Answer________
3. What were the three gifts for baby Jesus?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In what song are five golden rings mentioned as a gift?
Answer________
5. Who were the men named Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar?
Answer________
6. How many reindeer were seen in the "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" poem?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Term for the period beginning on the fourth Sunday before Christmas.
Answer________
8. How many sizes did the Grinch's heart grow on Christmas Day?
Answer________
9. What cartoon character had just one ball hanging on his Christmas tree?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Frosty the Snowman. 2. Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Future). 3. Gold, frankincense and myrrh. 4. "The Twelve Days of Christmas." 5. The Three Magi (Kings). 6. Eight. 7. Advent. 8. Three. 9. Charlie Brown.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
