Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SIR WHO?
Identify the person who has been knighted. (e.g., Actor and one-time husband of Emma Thompson. Answer: Kenneth Branagh.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Singer, songwriter and composer whose hits include "Candle in the Wind."
Answer________
2. Name both of the two Beatles who were knighted.
Answer________
3. He played the title role in the 1982 film "Gandhi."
Answer________
4. Co-founder of Microsoft.
Answer________
5. He was first to ascend Mount Everest.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. He played Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs."
Answer________
7. The lead singer of The Rolling Stones.
Answer________
8. "Master of Suspense" who directed "Psycho" and "Rear Window."
Answer________
9. He is best known as the lead singer of the rock band U2.
Answer________
10. Actor who starred in "Zulu," "Alfie" and "Sleuth."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. He was the first to play secret agent James Bond in film.
Answer________
12. Pop singer whose hits include "Maggie May" and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"
Answer________
13. Winner of three Best Actor Oscars for "My Left Foot," "There Will Be Blood" and "Lincoln."
Answer________
14. He played Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings."
Answer________
15. He portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Elton John. 2. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. 3. Ben Kingsley. 4. Bill Gates. 5. Edmund Hillary. 6. Anthony Hopkins. 7. Mick Jagger. 8. Alfred Hitchcock. 9. Bono (Paul David Hewson). 10. Michael Caine. 11. Sean Connery. 12. Rod Stewart. 13. Daniel Day-Lewis. 14. Ian McKellen. 15. Patrick Stewart.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
