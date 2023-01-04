Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WORTHY WORDS

Fill in the blank with one word. (e.g., “To be or not to be; that is the ____. Answer: Question.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ____.”

2. “Hope springs eternal in the human ____.”

3. “I wandered lonely as a ____.”

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “The most wasted of all days is the one without ____.”

5. “To err is human; to forgive ____.”

6. “The decline of literature indicates the decline of a _____.”

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ____.”

8. “Poetry is to prose as dancing is to _____.”

9. “Not all those who wander are _____.”

ANSWERS: 1. Ears. 2. Breast. 3. Cloud. 4. Laughter. 5. Divine. 6. Nation. 7. Yield. 8. Walking. 9. Lost.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

