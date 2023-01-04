Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WORTHY WORDS
Fill in the blank with one word. (e.g., “To be or not to be; that is the ____. Answer: Question.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ____.”
2. “Hope springs eternal in the human ____.”
3. “I wandered lonely as a ____.”
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The most wasted of all days is the one without ____.”
5. “To err is human; to forgive ____.”
6. “The decline of literature indicates the decline of a _____.”
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ____.”
8. “Poetry is to prose as dancing is to _____.”
9. “Not all those who wander are _____.”
ANSWERS: 1. Ears. 2. Breast. 3. Cloud. 4. Laughter. 5. Divine. 6. Nation. 7. Yield. 8. Walking. 9. Lost.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
