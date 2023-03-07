Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MILITARY ATTACKS
(e.g., In this battle, the Germans outflanked the Maginot Line. Answer: Battle of France.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A surprise attack occurred at this location on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.
Answer________
2. Terrorists attacked these buildings on Sept. 11, 2001.
Answer________
3. Name the failed military action of the British Cavalry during the Crimean War.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In 1967, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Egyptian airfields in this war.
Answer________
5. Which general surprised the Hessians at the Battle of Trenton?
Answer________
6. Identify the name of the surprise U.S. air raid on Tokyo in 1942.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Identify the campaign of surprise attacks in South Vietnam in 1968.
Answer________
8. Name Adolf Hitler's last major offensive in World War II.
Answer________
9. What were the Japanese pilots called who made suicide attacks during World War II?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. 2. North and South towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. 3. Charge of the Light Brigade. 4. Six-Day War. 5. George Washington. 6. Doolittle Raid. 7. Tet Offensive. 8. Battle of the Bulge. 9. Kamikaze pilots.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.