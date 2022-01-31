Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WORLDWIDE
(e.g., What country has the two main landmasses North Island and South Island? Answer: New Zealand.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What country is best known for its Outback?
Answer________
2. Name Canada's three Prairie Provinces.
Answer________
3. This British territory is located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Name the three Baltic States.
Answer________
5. This desert comprises much of North Africa.
Answer________
6. This country forms the larger and eastern part of the Bengal region.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Name the largest of Britain's Channel Islands.
Answer________
8. In what state is the rock formation Devils Tower?
Answer________
9. To what country do the Galapagos Islands belong?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Australia. 2. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba. 3. Gibraltar. 4. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania. 5. Sahara Desert. 6. Bangladesh. 7. Jersey. 8. Wyoming. 9. Ecuador.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.