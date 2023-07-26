Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALPHABETICALLY NEXT COUNTRIES

Name the country that is next alphabetically. Hint: Answers have the same number of letters and start with the same two letters. (e.g., Slovakia. Answer: Slovenia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Chile

Answer________

2. Iran

Answer________

3. Albania

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Belarus

Answer________

5. Georgia

Answer________

6. Cambodia

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Brazil

Answer________

8. Bahamas

Answer________

9. Malaysia

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Iraq. 3. Algeria. 4. Belgium. 5. Germany. 6. Cameroon. 7. Brunei. 8. Bahrain. 9. Maldives.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

