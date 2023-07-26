Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALPHABETICALLY NEXT COUNTRIES
Name the country that is next alphabetically. Hint: Answers have the same number of letters and start with the same two letters. (e.g., Slovakia. Answer: Slovenia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Chile
Answer________
2. Iran
Answer________
3. Albania
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Belarus
Answer________
5. Georgia
Answer________
6. Cambodia
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Brazil
Answer________
8. Bahamas
Answer________
9. Malaysia
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Iraq. 3. Algeria. 4. Belgium. 5. Germany. 6. Cameroon. 7. Brunei. 8. Bahrain. 9. Maldives.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
