Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HOUSES
(e.g., A common shelter for a popular pet. Answer: Doghouse or birdhouse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A tall structure topped by a powerful beam of light used as a signal to aid nautical navigation.
Answer________
2. An expensive apartment at the top of a tall building.
Answer________
3. A private house that provides accommodations and meals for paying guests.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. An outdoor privy.
Answer________
5. An electrical generating station.
Answer________
6. A big building where large amounts of goods are kept.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. An enclosed compartment from which a vessel can be navigated.
Answer________
8. A stronghold that is reinforced for protection from enemy fire.
Answer________
9. A central office that carries out the business that banks do with one another.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lighthouse. 2. Penthouse. 3. Boardinghouse. 4. Backhouse or outhouse. 5. Powerhouse. 6. Warehouse or storehouse. 7. Wheelhouse. 8. Blockhouse. 9. Clearinghouse.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
