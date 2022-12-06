Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HOUSES

(e.g., A common shelter for a popular pet. Answer: Doghouse or birdhouse.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A tall structure topped by a powerful beam of light used as a signal to aid nautical navigation.

Answer________

2. An expensive apartment at the top of a tall building.

Answer________

3. A private house that provides accommodations and meals for paying guests.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. An outdoor privy.

Answer________

5. An electrical generating station.

Answer________

6. A big building where large amounts of goods are kept.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. An enclosed compartment from which a vessel can be navigated.

Answer________

8. A stronghold that is reinforced for protection from enemy fire.

Answer________

9. A central office that carries out the business that banks do with one another.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Lighthouse. 2. Penthouse. 3. Boardinghouse. 4. Backhouse or outhouse. 5. Powerhouse. 6. Warehouse or storehouse. 7. Wheelhouse. 8. Blockhouse. 9. Clearinghouse.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

