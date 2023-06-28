Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 4-LETTER WORDS
Each answer is a four-letter word. The meaning as a verb is followed by the meaning as a noun. (e.g., To support the weight of something. A large wild animal. Answer: Bear.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Went up. A flower.
Answer________
2. Become weary. A cover of a wheel.
Answer________
3. Move to a lower level. A water basin.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Signal with the hand. A ridge of water.
Answer________
5. Make a bell produce a sound. An item of jewelry.
Answer________
6. Close a container. A large ocean animal.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To secure a boat at a dock. An area of land covered with grass.
Answer________
8. To pick up furtively. Part of the hand.
Answer________
9. To incline laterally. A long ridge or pile.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rose. 2. Tire. 3. Sink. 4. Wave. 5. Ring. 6. Seal. 7. Moor. 8. Palm. 9. Bank.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.