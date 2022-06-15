Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SHOES
(e.g., These enable the wearer to walk on deep snow without sinking. Answer: Snowshoes.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This type of shoe consists of a sole strapped to the foot.
2. This type of shoe is a curved piece of iron believed to bring good luck.
3. These soft leather shoes were originally worn by Native Americans.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Elvis Presley asked you not to step on these shoes.
5. These waterproof shoes, usually made of rubber, are worn over your ordinary shoes.
6. Term for a shoe with a wooden sole.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This shoe brand began as an attempt to produce a foam clog.
8. This shoe type bears the name of hybrids between a horse and a donkey.
9. This shoe expression refers to a person who is uncommonly good.
ANSWERS: 1. Sandals. 2. Horseshoe. 3. Moccasins. 4. Blue suede shoes. 5. Galoshes (rainboots). 6. Clog. 7. Crocs. 8. Mules. 9. Goody two-shoes.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
