Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COME + 5
Each answer consists of “come” followed by a five-letter word. (e.g., To move forward and into view.) Answer: Come forth.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Happen.
2. To tell the whole story; confess.
3. Used to ask someone to repeat something they have said.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To accompany someone who leads the way.
5. To break into parts or pieces.
6. To almost do something.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To become excited and filled with energy.
8. Pursue or hunt down someone.
9. To accede to a particular opinion or course of action.
ANSWERS: 1. Come about. 2. Come clean. 3. Come again. 4. Come along. 5. Come apart. 6. Come close. 7. Come alive. 8. Come after. 9. Come round.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
