Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: COME + 5

Each answer consists of “come” followed by a five-letter word. (e.g., To move forward and into view.) Answer: Come forth.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Happen.

Answer________

2. To tell the whole story; confess.

Answer________

3. Used to ask someone to repeat something they have said.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. To accompany someone who leads the way.

Answer________

5. To break into parts or pieces.

Answer________

6. To almost do something.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. To become excited and filled with energy.

Answer________

8. Pursue or hunt down someone.

Answer________

9. To accede to a particular opinion or course of action.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Come about. 2. Come clean. 3. Come again. 4. Come along. 5. Come apart. 6. Come close. 7. Come alive. 8. Come after. 9. Come round.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

