Subject: BODY PARTS: "A"

Each answer is the name of a body part that starts with "a." (e.g., The posterior opening of the digestive tract. Answer: Anus.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The part where your foot joins your leg.

2. The hollow beneath the junction of the arm and shoulder.

3. A blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the body.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The part of the body between the thorax and the pelvis.

5. A small tube that is joined to your large intestine.

6. The main artery.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Either of the upper chambers of the heart.

8. Pieces of soft flesh between the back of your throat and your nose.

9. A long nerve fiber that conducts away from the cell body of the neuron.

ANSWERS: 1. Ankle. 2. Armpit. 3. Artery. 4. Abdomen. 5. Appendix. 6. Aorta. 7. Atrium (auricle). 8. Adenoids. 9. Axon.

