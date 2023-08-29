Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BODY PARTS: "A"
Each answer is the name of a body part that starts with "a." (e.g., The posterior opening of the digestive tract. Answer: Anus.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The part where your foot joins your leg.
Answer________
2. The hollow beneath the junction of the arm and shoulder.
Answer________
3. A blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the body.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The part of the body between the thorax and the pelvis.
Answer________
5. A small tube that is joined to your large intestine.
Answer________
6. The main artery.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Either of the upper chambers of the heart.
Answer________
8. Pieces of soft flesh between the back of your throat and your nose.
Answer________
9. A long nerve fiber that conducts away from the cell body of the neuron.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ankle. 2. Armpit. 3. Artery. 4. Abdomen. 5. Appendix. 6. Aorta. 7. Atrium (auricle). 8. Adenoids. 9. Axon.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.