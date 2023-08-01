Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NUMBER WORDS
Each answer is a word that contains a number. The meaning and the required number are provided. (e.g., To toss overboard; six. Answer: Deep-six.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Ten dollars, for example; one.
Answer________
2. Material inside a box or bottle, for example; ten.
Answer________
3. Badly behaved; naught.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. 160 pounds, for example; eight.
Answer________
5. Relating to dogs; nine.
Answer________
6. Wood floating in the ocean; two.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Physically infirm with age; nil.
Answer________
8. Sixty; three.
Answer________
9. An acknowledgment of message received; four.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Money. 2. Content. 3. Naughty. 4. Weight. 5. Canine. 6. Driftwood. 7. Senile. 8. Threescore. 9. Ten-four.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
